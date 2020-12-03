I saw Akufo-Addo on a throne, Mahama standing in a cloud of darkness - Owusu Bempah

Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, the founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries has narrated in detail a vision he had at 3:07pm on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, which concerns the upcoming election.

Owusu Bempah says while on his way home after praying for someone at the Airport Residential area, he had an encounter with God that confirmed the outcome of the December 7 elections.



In the said vision, Owusu Bempah said Nana Akufo-Addo was sitting on a golden seat with a crown, John Mahama was hiding in a cloud of darkness.



“I had a vision this afternoon and it was minutes after three. I saw the Ghana map and a big chair standing on the Ghana map. I saw Nana Akufo-Addo wearing a crown and seated on the chair. Four angels were protecting him with each of them holding swords. God told me that he has chosen Nana Addo. I want Ghanaians to know that God has already decided the elections for Nana Addo", he said.



Interpreting the said vision on Net2 TV, Owusu Bempah said that Nana Akufo-Addo has received an overwhelming endorsement from the various decision-making bodies in the spiritual realm.



According to him, from the Holy Ones, a group headed by the Biblical Father Abraham to the Most-High God, where God is the head, Nana Akufo-Addo has been settled on as Ghana’s leader for the next four years.

It is worth noting that earlier in the day, the same Owusu Bempah expressed worry over a new vision he had about the elections.



He, however, declined to give interpretations to the vision which was causing him a headache.



Reverend Owusu Bempah narrates that “God revealed to me and I saw a candle. People were trying to put it off but the candle would not go off. The people were finding it difficult to put off the candle but I realized the last person was able to put off the candle. In fact, I didn’t like that revelation and I’m not happy about how the last person was able to put off the candle.”



Prophet Owusu Bempah added that “God gave me the understanding of the vision. I will not say anything about the meaning of that revelation but I will give the message to the right source so they can work on it.”