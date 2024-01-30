I still sent someone's fees into her MoMo although she told me she owed MTN - Maame Tiwaa

Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah is the EOCO boss

Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, the Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crimes Office (EOCO), has recalled an instance when she sent money into someone’s MoMo account although the person was against that.

She explained that the person she was sending the money to advised her against it because she owed the network provider, MTN.



According to a report by 3news.com, Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah explained that this woman was someone she was trying to help pay school fees but the person was trying to avoid repaying a debt, a situation she believes is a canker of corruption that must be fought in the country.



“I am concerned, everybody should be concerned. What do we have to do? We must all put our hands together and we must fight whatever is fighting us. That is what I can say. The point is that, like the OSP said, if we really need to fight it, then everybody must fight. I have somebody who asked me for support to pay school fees or something.



“Then the moment I said I could help, she called me back to say that I should not put it on her MoMo because she is owing MTN, can you imagine. And I did. So, these are small-small things that we think they don’t matter, but they do. It starts from small-small things and become big,” she said.



The EOCO boss, Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, made this comment while reiterating the need for all and sundry to contribute to the fight against corruption.

She mentioned that corruption, which is a canker, permeates through the fabric of society, and there is the need for all to get on board to kick it out.



She made the comments during a Center for Democratic Development (CDD) event in Accra on January 29, 2024.



“So, everybody must have a change of attitude, mindset, that this is where we are and this is where we want to go. And we must all play a role in the fight against corruption. One person cannot do it. And it’s not about leadership. It’s about everybody playing a role. Whatever is expected you, you do it, whatever is expected of me, I do it. Whatever is expected of institutions, they do it,” she stressed.



Meanwhile, the EOCO has begun investigations into the case of Cecilia Dapaah, a former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources.



This is after the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), which initially started looking into a corruption case involving her, referred the matter to the EOCO after stating that it established that it could be a case of money laundering, which it (OSP) did not have the mandate to investigate or prosecute.

“I have that, and we are now reviewing, at the appropriate time we will speak about it. I am not well briefed about the docket, so I don’t want to make any comment on it until we review it. The most important thing is that he has handed over, I don’t have any more thing to add,” she told 3News’ Beatrice Adu.



