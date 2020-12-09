I stopped listening to the election results when I heard I got 500 votes – Akua Donkor

Flagbearer of the Ghana Freedom Party, Akua Donkor

Flagbearer of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Madam Akua Donkor says she’s happy about her exploits in the just ended general elections as her results are satisfactory, MyNewsGh.com reports.

Speaking in an interview with Angel TV which was monitored by MyNewsGh.com from the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) where the presidential election results will be declared, Akua Donkor said she became overly satisfied when she heard she got 500 votes in some constituencies as she never campaigned anywhere in the country.



She told Kofi Adoma Nwanwanii that she was informed by ‘Gyataba’ that her campaign activities will be disrupted by the opposition National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) presidential candidate, John Mahama and so she took security measures to protect herself hence her decision to not campaign.



“I stopped listening to the electoral results when I heard that I’ve gotten 500 votes. I didn’t even campaign and they voted for me like this, imagine if I had campaigned. I am happy about the outcome especially my performance. I have done very well."

"Nana Addo has won. I don’t have his number so I haven’t been able to call him but I want to use your medium to congratulate him. John Mahama should sit somewhere. Nana Addo has gotten 50.1 with many added and Mahama has gotten 47. He is nowhere close to Nana Addo. He didn’t do well. I have teased him already… He should just sit somewhere. He has lost.” she said on Angel Tv.



