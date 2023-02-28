I support EC to use Ghana Card for 2024 elections - Sylvester Tetteh

Member of Parliament (MP) for Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amanfrom, Sylvester Tetteh

The NPP Member of Parliament (MP) for Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amanfrom, Sylvester Tetteh has thrown his weight behind the Electoral Commission over its proposal for a new Constitutional Instrument (C.I.) to replace the existing Instrument (C.I.) in preparation for the election in 2024.

The Electoral Commission has proposed the use of Ghana Cards as the only form of identification and medium to qualify a Ghanaian citizen, who is eligible to vote, to be registered or enrolled onto the voters’ register.



To Sylvester Tetteh, the use of the Ghana Card will help to avoid irregularities in the register and during the elections, stating it is a perfect form of authentication of a person's identification.



He defended the EC's proposal asserting it will take a person with a clean mind to understand the Commission's purpose to use the Ghana Card as the only form of identification for the 2024 elections.



He asked the opponents of the EC to channel their energy on holding the National Identification Authority (NIA) accountable to printing and distributing the cards for all Ghanaians before the elections.

"If you have a clean mind, then let us hold the NIA accountable [to ensure]. My child is 17 years and before the limited registration will come, she will be 18 years. So, it is incumbent on the NIA to give her a Ghana Card for nothing to be an impediment on her way and that she can register and cast her vote. So, if I have a bone to pick, this piece of legislation is a perfect one," he said while making his submissions on Peace FM's 'kokrokoo' programme.



"If because of the EC, the NIA is able to distribute the cards to everyone...I can tell your driver's licence, the banking sector, taxation, land registration and everything will be captured. We will have a serious society that we can point to data and use it to do other planning for this country," he noted.



