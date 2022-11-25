'I thank you' – Ofori-Atta tells NPP, NDC MPs after threat to boycott 2023 budget presentation

Ken Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has thanked the Minority and Majority Caucus in Parliament for not boycotting his presentation of the 2023 budget.

“I thank you,” Mr Ofori-Atta said addeding, “I wish to assure this House of my strong commitment and unflinching cooperation in our collective efforts to secure a historic IMF programme very soon, a programme that would assist the country in its post-Covid recovery efforts”.



Addressing the House on Thursday, 24 November 2022, Mr Ofori-Atta said: “These are very erratic times and on behalf of the President and myself, in particular, I’m eternally grateful, first to the leadership of the NPP and the majority leadership and caucus of this House; and to the minority caucus of the NDC; I thank you on your decision yesterday (Wednesday, 23 November 2022), to participate fully in the process of passing this budget”.



Majority Has Let Us Down - Minority



The Minority caucus in Parliament has said it felt let down and betrayed by the attitude of the Majority group for not supporting the impeachment process of the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.



"They have shown no wit in supporting us with our impeachment process within the letter and spirit of Article 82 of the 1992 Constitution," the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, told the media yesterday.

"We are in it for the long haul and we will insist that the letter and spirit of Article 82 is fully respected," he said.



The Minority Leader, who was speaking ahead of today’s budget presentation by the Finance Minister, said the Minority would be watching the posture and conduct of the Majority "to determine our body language."



"What they do today will determine what we do in response," Haruna Iddrisu said.



He said the Minority caucus had no faith in the Majority and their pledge to Ghanaians and their constituents.



