I tust Mahama’s leadership – Omanhene of Mehame

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Source: James Agyenim-Boateng, NDC Campaign Spokesperson

The Omanhene of Mehame traditional area in the Asutifi South constituency of the Ahafo Region, Nana Owusu Kontoh II, has described the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr John Dramani Mahama, as a trusted leader who has the skills and experience to provide prosperity for all Ghanaians.

The chief has therefore endorsed the presidential candidature of Mr Mahama and has urged electorates to vote for him in the December 7, 2020, general elections.



Speaking at a durbar at Mehame when Mr Mahama called on him as part of a two-day tour of the Ahafo Region on Friday, Nana Owusu Kontoh II expressed his gratitude for the numerous development projects that the Mahama administration gave to Mehame and other communities in the Asutifi South constituency.



“I have a good road, electricity, ICT centre, health centre and nursing training college, among other infrastructure developments and they are all because of Mr Mahama and Alhaji Collins Dauda, who is our MP”, he said.



Nana Owusu Kontoh was concerned that a number of projects begun by the Mahama administration, including a maternity centre, have been abandoned by the government.

He, therefore, appealed to Mr Mahama to complete those projects for them when he wins the December 7 presidential election.



To show appreciation for the sterling performance of the then Mahama government in the Mehame traditional area, Nana Owusu Kontoh enstooled Mr Mahama as the Nkousohene of the area, under the stool name Nana Oseadeeyo Boafuor Mahama.



For his part, Mr Mahama commended the chief and people of Mehame for the honour done him and promised to do more for the people in the Asutifi South constituency when he is elected as president.

