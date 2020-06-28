General News

I’ve built toilets, warehouses; provided water in rural Ghana, my approach different – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has said his government is pursuing an infrastructure-for-all agenda throughout the whole country, rather than concentrate them in the big cities.

“We have been busy in the delivery of physical infrastructure as well, and I am happy to report that, after just three-and-a-half years in office, I can say, without any fear of contradiction, that every constituency in this country has seen the provision of some basic infrastructure to their communities”, the President said at his acclamation as the presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Saturday, 27 May 2020.



“In other words, we have not limited the construction and building of infrastructure to the cities, but our towns and villages are seeing development as well, because we do not believe in leaving any community out of the development programme of Ghana”, he said.



He added: “The provision of water, toilets, warehouses to store agricultural produce are all helping to improve the look of the rural areas of our country”.

President Akufo-Addo said his government has “not stopped” its ‘water-for-all’ and ‘toilet-for-all’ agenda, adding: “We are pursuing an ‘infrastructure-for-all’ [agenda]”.



“Our approach is different”, Mr Akufo-Addo said, adding: “We owe it to Ghana to be different”.



“The huge investments we are making in agriculture mean Ghana will soon be a self-sufficient nation in food production”, the President asserted.

