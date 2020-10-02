I’ve conviction I’ll win Dec 7 elections – PNC flagbearer

Flagbearer of the People’s National Convention (PNC), David Apasera

The flagbearer of the People’s National Convention (PNC), David Apasera, has indicated that his impact in this year’s elections will be felt by all Ghanaians.

He was elected the torchbearer for the PNC ahead of the 2020 polls on Wednesday, September 30.



At the party’s National Delegates’ Conference held across the 16 regions that day, Mr Apasera beat contenders Sampson Asaki Awingobit and Reverend Samuel Adjei Baah to emerge victorious.



He polled 1,315 of the total valid votes cast to become the presidential candidate, the third after founder and former president Dr Hilla Limann.



Speaking in an interview with Stephen Anti on the Elections 360 programme on TV3 Friday, October 2, Mr Apasera said although the time left to the December 7 polls is short, he will be able to visit all the constituency branches to encourage the executives to campaign extra hard.

“I have the conviction that I will win. This time the story of the PNC will be different,” he said.



He added: “We will be at the grassroots to campaign. I am certain that I am going to be in every constituency before the elections.



“I will ginger all the executives ahead of the polls because there is the need to fire them up and encourage,” he said.