I’ve delivered, give me four more years - Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said his administration has fulfilled the promises made to Ghanaians ahead of the 2016 elections for which he was voted for to be president.

He has therefore, appealed to voters to vote for him and his party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) again in the 2020 general elections for another four-year term.



In a tweet, Mr Akufo-Addo said “We have fulfilled our promises and delivered on the mandate you gave us. Give us 4 more years to do more for you.



“Vote Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP to transform Ghana for all. #4MoreForNana #4MoreToDoMoreForYou.”



In his bid to get re-elected as President of Ghana, he will be filing his presidential nomination forms today, Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

This will be the fourth time he will carry out this exercise, having done same in 2008, 2012 and 2016.



Two-time independent presidential candidate Jacob Osei Yeboah is expected to be the first person to file before the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) candidate.





We have fulfilled our promises and delivered on the mandate you gave us. Give us 4 more years to do more for you. Vote Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP to transform Ghana for all. #4MoreForNana #4MoreToDoMoreForYou pic.twitter.com/svCCOv1GJy — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) October 4, 2020