I’ve delivered, vote for me again – Akufo-Addo to Ghanaians

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured the people of this country that he will not promise what he knows he cannot deliver ahead of the December 7, 2020, general elections.

Mr. Akufo-Addo noted that all the promises he has made so far are achievable. To that end, he said he should be voted for again.



He noted that he has fulfilled all the key promises he made to Ghanaians in the 2016 elections.



That he said, smacks of a truthful leader, therefore, he should be voted for again in this year’s polls.



He said these when he visited the Resurrection Power New Generation Church in Accra on Sunday, October 25 to kick start his campaign for the Greater Accra Region.

He told the congregation that he had already toured all fifteen regions of this country and is yet to start the Greater Accra.



But he felt it necessary to seek the face of God at the Church before commencing the campaign in the region.



“I assure you that I shall continue to keep my word,” he said.



“I won’t lie to you that is why I am here today to seek the blessings of God before I start the campaign.” The agenda is four more for Nana,” Akufo-Addo added.