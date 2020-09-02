Politics

I’ve done more infrastructure projects – Ablekuma Central MP

Member of Parliament for Ablekuma Central Constituency, Ebenezer Gilbert Nii Nartey

The Member of Parliament for Ablekuma Central Constituency, Ebenezer Gilbert Nii Nartey, has disclosed that he has undertaken several infrastructural projects in the constituency to the benefit of the people.

This comes after he was described as an incompetent MP by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate, Paul Lamptey.



“There has not been any major improvement in the constituency ever since he took the mantle to lead,” Mr Lamptey accused him on a radio station.



“He has not done enough.”

But speaking in an interview on TV3‘s New Day Wednesday, September 1, Mr Nartey debunked the assertion, saying: “Currently as I am speaking to you now, [at] Adwen-Bu Electoral Area I have constructed 10 kilometers of drainage and also road works.”



He added he has documented every infrastructure work in order to be able to dispel any such claims from his opponents.



He further asked the electorates to vote for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in this year’s elections.

