I’ve impacted lives with two programmes in my constituency - Sam George

MP for Ningo Prampram, Sam George

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel George has touted two projects he initiated in his constituency as his achievements for his people since assuming the mantle as their representative in Parliament.

He said he has been able to impact the lives of his constituents by initiating ‘The MP’s Livelihood Empowerment Programme’ which aided him to support his people by setting them up in sustainable businesses so that they have respectable livelihoods and his investment in tertiary education by furnishing the fees of about 167 students in his constituency in various universities up to the Masters degree.



The Ningo-Prampram lawmaker made these pronouncements in an interview with Giovani Caleb on the drivetime show 3FM Drive on Wednesday, May 27.



He was speaking on the back of his achievements for his constituents since becoming their representative in parliament in November 2015 when he won the Primaries against the veteran E.T. Mensah to contest in the 2016 general elections.



Hon. George said “I have been able to impact quite a number of lives with two programmes that I run in my constituency, that is The MP’s Livelihood Empowerment Programme, which helps me support my constituents directly by setting them up in businesses so that they have their own livelihood skills.



“And then my investments in tertiary education, paying for the students in my constituency, at least at the last count, almost about 167 constituents have enjoyed some level of support in paying all the way to Masters and first degrees in tertiary institutions. And for me, it’s shaping the next generation of leaders who will have employable skills that can take over the baton from some of us, so that for me is the key thing.”

He went on to posit that he has championed many worthy causes that does not only improve or empower the lives of his constituents but also national politics and development.



“The second thing is that I have championed the cause on several national issues, be it from the closure of radio stations to the need for reform in the National Security architecture so that we don’t have more journalists being beaten. Focusing on critical national issues and trying to be a voice that calls out what the ordinary Ghanaian feels because I keep saying, I am an MP today, I haven’t always been an MP and I’m not always going to be an MP.



“Things that gingered me to contest and effect change, I must be a voice for it so that tomorrow when I no longer sits in the chair in parliament as an MP, whoever sits in that chair I have the moral right to demand the things I want to see because when I sat there, I did those things I wanted to see”.



Hon. George pointed out that the one thing that he wishes to get for his constituency is a district hospital. He, therefore, charged President Akufo-Addo to honour his promise of building the 88 hospitals in the country.



“If President Akufo-Addo will just honour his promise of building 88 hospitals, we need a district hospital, as big as Ningo-Prampram is, we should have our own district hospital. And so if you ask me off the top of my head, the first thing I want is a district hospital but like Oliver Twist, I will ask for more. I would also ask that he fix the Affienya-Dawhenya road, the Old Ningo-Tsopoli road and the Old Ningo-Ahwiam roads, these three roads are critical. So give me a district hospital and fix these three roads as urgent priorities”, he pointed out to Giovani.