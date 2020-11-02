I’ve more credibility than Akufo-Addo, Bawumia - Mahama

Former president John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, of failing to honour their promises to Ghanaians.

He said when in opposition, Mr. Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia told Ghanaians that Ghana had money and, therefore, the nation could develop without borrowing.



However, he said, the present government has borrowed far more than any other government.



This indicates that President Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia lack credibility, Mr. Mahama said. Mr. Mahama was speaking at a campaign rally in the Tema East Constituency over the weekend as part of his campaign tour of the Greater Accra Region.

“People are claiming we don’t have credibility. When it comes to credibility, it is Nana Akufo-Addo and Bawumia who don’t have credibility.



“Bawumia told us that he worked at the Bank of Ghana and therefore could say emphatically that Ghana has money, that we can develop this economy without borrowing. But today we are on the verge of going to HIPC because of the huge debts. Every Ghanaian owes GH¢9,000 and this is the person talking about credibility.”



The Presidential Candidate of the NDC added: “Nana Addo told us that he was going to build 350 new secondary schools from scratch but his Minister of Education is saying they never made such a promise and then you come and talk about credibility. Who is the one who is not credible?”