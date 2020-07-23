General News

I’ve never been to a registration center with a gun – George Andah

George Andah, Dep Communication Minister, at a durbar

A Deputy Minister of Communications, Nenyi George Andah, has rubbished reports claiming he recently visited a voters’ registration center wielding a gun.

The Awutu Senya West Member of Parliament in a statement stated that the picture of him with a gun was taken two years ago during the enstoolment of his boss Ursula Owusu-Ekuful as a Development Queen at Akyem Asuom in the Eastern Region.



“I, therefore, urge all discerning Ghanaians to take note and treat with utmost contempt such malicious actions, intended to create mistrust and provoke unnecessary tension, especially in these months leading to the general elections.”



Below is a video posted by EIB Journalist Kojo Ansah on Facebook on September 29, 2018, with the caption: “George Andah – supporting his Boss Ursula Owusu -Ekuful who is being enstooled as Enkosuohemaa at Akyem Asuom #Gunshot“.







Below is the full statement:



Press Statement:

FAKE NEWS ALERT: Misuse of an image of Nenyi George Andah (MP), playing role of a Musketeer at a Traditional Ceremony.



My attention has been drawn to a series of calculated, false and misleading publications circulating an image of me holding a gun, suggesting that I was irresponsibly brandishing a weapon in public, and adding that the image was taken at a one of the registration centers of the ongoing voters registration program.



The allegations from NDC TV on Facebook and rebroadcasted across other portals suggested, I, Nenyi George Andah has said, “WE WILL SHOOT AND KILL, WE ARE DETERMINED TO KILL EVERY NDC SUPPORTER WE SEE.”



FACTS:



The image in question was taken some two years ago at Akyem Asuom in the Eastern Region, when Hon Ursula Owusu-Ekuful was enstooled as a Development Queen and received the title of Nkosuohemaa Obaapayin Abena Bema Oforiwaa Gyankobaa.



In traditional events such as Durburs and festivals, commemorative gunshots are fired into the air by some selected participants of which, I, Nenyi George Andah, as one of the two deputies to Hon. Ursula Owusu Ekuful was given the privilege as a traditional musketeer at the ceremony, a role I proudly and honourably discharged.

The allegations circulating are false and I call for the people behind this to desist from fabricating such stories to create tension among the electorate and Ghanaians.



I therefore urge all discerning Ghanaians to take note and treat with utmost contempt such malicious actions, intended to create mistrust and provoke unnecessary tension, especially in these months leading to the general elections.



I also confirm that one such person who posted the image, Felix Ofosu Kwakye, has apologised for spreading the falsehood after his attention was drawn to the facts, and he promised to take it down from his social media page.



I call on NDC TV, The Independent Ghana, My Africa Today, ReportGhana and all well meaning news portals who have been misled into publishing this falsehood, to apologise and retract the publication. I also wish to assure all Ghanaians, that I stand and have always stood for unity, peace, rule of law and order.

