I’ve no interest in disenfranchising any eligible Ghanaian - Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has said, “without any form of equivocation”, that the deployment of military personnel to Ghana’s borders, is “not in any way intended to intimidate or prevent eligible Ghanaians from registering to vote in December”, adding: “They are there for their express purpose, which is to guard our borders. That is the limit of their remit, and they will not be permitted to stray beyond that remit”.

In a national address to the nation on Monday, 29 June 2020, ahead of the Electoral Commission’s voter registration exercise which starts on Tuesday, 30 June 2020, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said it is crucial that both the registration exercise and the electoral process itself are conducted in an atmosphere of peace and security, devoid of intimidation and violence.



Having been assured by the security agencies of their determination to carry out their duties without fear or favour, the President indicated that he had been encouraged by the recent reassurance by the Inspector General of Police that Police will be even-handed in their response to issues.



“The longstanding deployment of security personnel, especially the military, along our borders is another dimension of this process of guaranteeing the peace of the nation. Fellow Ghanaians, it is no secret that our neighbour to the north, Burkina Faso, has, in recent times, been at the receiving end of a number of terrorist attacks, as has another neighbour, Cote d’Ivoire,” he said.



To shore up our borders against such attacks, and to defend our nation’s territorial integrity, President Akufo-Addo stressed that the Armed Forces have been very proactive in engaging in operations to secure the country’s borders, and foil any potential terror attacks on Ghanaian soil.



“Operations such as ‘Conquered Fist’ and ‘Koudangou’ have been going along for some time, since 21st February 2019, to meet this objective. Deployments of soldiers in areas along our borders have been regular, and residents living in border towns will bear testimony to this,” he added.



Again, in the fight against COVID-19, it will be recalled that the President took the decision, on Saturday, 21st March, to close all the country’s borders by land, air and sea, with the military assisting personnel of the Immigration Service to shore up the country’s eastern, western and northern borders