Politics

I’ve no plan to contest NPP chairmanship slot - Boakye Agyarko

Former Energy Minister, Boakye Kyeremanteng Agyarko

Former Energy Minister, Boakye Kyeremanteng Agyarko has refuted speculation currently going on within the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) that he intends to contest for the party’s chairmanship position in the future.

There was rumour recently that the former Energy Minister had planned to contest President Akufo-Addo during the party’s presidential primaries.



However, Mr Agyarko denied the claim and accused critics of seeking to sow seeds of enmity between him, the party, and the President.



Mr Agyarko who is a stalwart of the governing party has been very supportive of the governing NPP at the grassroot level and his unflinching support was recently evident when he donated sixteen motorcycles to the party’s orphan constituencies in the Eastern Region ahead of December polls.



Prior to that he had donated computers and accessories to the Volta Regional branch of the party to enable them to monitor the just ended voter registration exercise.

When contacted about the latest rumor, Mr Agyarko, said it has come to his attention that some people are spreading the information within the party that “I have decided to forgo in contesting future Presidential election and have now decided to contest for National Chairman.”



“This is completely false,” he said.



Mr Agyarko urged supporters of the governing NPP to disregard the latest rumour and work hard for the party to retain power in the upcoming Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.