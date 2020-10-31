I’ve seen outcome of election 2020 spiritually - Kofi Akpaloo

Flagbearer of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpaloo is convinced without any iota of doubt that he will emerge victorious in the upcoming December 7 elections.

The basis of his assertion is that he has seen the outcome of the yet-to-be organised polls in the spiritual realm.



He believes God has chosen him this year to lead Ghanaians to a brighter and a fulfilling future under his leadership.



Speaking on GhanaWeb’s Election Desk, Kofi Akpaloo emphatically stated that there are no conditional statements when it comes to his chances of being sworn-in as the sixth president of the Fourth Republic of Ghana.



When asked if he would be willing to take up an appointment if his dreams do not materialise, he said; “I’ll win the elections, I’ll win so there’s not conditional statement here.



What I’m saying is that this election I’ve been called in to govern this country. So, I’m going to win this election no matter what, I’ll win the elections.”

He further insisted, “…I’ve seen the outcome already, spiritually I’ve seen it already so I know how the outcome is going to be like and I’m eventually going to be declared the winner…”



“2020 elections, it’s a done deal,” he added.



Giving a forecast of how he’ll form his future government, Kofi Akpaloo said he’ll appoint serious-minded Ghanaians to help him lead the country.



Kofi Akpaloo is one of the 12 qualified candidates who were cleared to contest in the upcoming elections. He is number eight on the ballot paper.



