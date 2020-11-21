I’ve spoken more times in parliament than others have in three terms – Sam George

Whereas some constituents have lashed out at their legislators for their seeming silence during debates in the House, Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel Nartey George is convinced no one can say that about him.

He said his level of involvement in parliamentary duties in his first term can be compared or rated higher than what other Members of Parliament have done in their multiple terms.



Speaking in an exclusive interaction with Portia Kornu on Ghanaweb Election Desk, Sam George noted that some of his constituents sometimes doubt if indeed he is in his first term.



“You’d have constituents complain and tell you that we sent our MP to parliament for four years and we haven’t heard him speak. I don’t think that anybody can say that about me,” he said.



Adding that; “In fact, some people think I’m in my second term in parliament because of how vocal I have been in parliament. Many people when I tell them I’m in my first term they tell me ‘no it’s not true.’



“They argue it out with me because I’ve spoken more times in Parliament than some people have spoken in their three terms in parliament…” Sam George said.

GhanaWeb to an extent was able to verify his claim during a visit to the Ningo-Prampram constituency.



Some constituents who refused to speak on camera disclosed that prior to their conversations with the news team, they believed Sam George was in his second term in Parliament due to his finesse in dispensing his duties as their representative and his level of involvement in national activities.



Sam Nartey George competed for the first time in the 2016 parliamentary elections on the ticket of the opposition National Democratic Congress.



He defeated his predecessor E. T. Mensah in the party’s primaries which was held in November 2015.



