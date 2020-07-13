Politics

I voted for Nana Konadu in 2016 polls – Rawlings

The Founder of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) says he voted for his wife Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, who was the flag bearer for the National Democratic Party (NDP) in the 2016 polls, instead of the party he founded.

According to Jerry John Rawlings, his wife deserved to become the President of the Republic of Ghana.



“I would like to make a confusion actually, in 2016, I voted for her. Whether I’ll vote for her again or not, I’m not going to say it,” he told Kwaku Sakyi-Addo on the Sunday Night show on Asaase Radio, broadcast on Sunday.



Rawlings, however, refused to comment on the status of his own political party but wished the leadership all the best.



Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings formed the NDP after she lost her bid to become the flag bearer of the NDC when she contested Prof John Evans Atta Mills at the Sunyani ‘FONKAR-GAME’ congress in July 2011.



She subsequently left her husband's party to form NDP in October 2012.

In the December 2016 presidential elections, Agyemang-Rawlings polled 16,935 of the valid votes cast which represented 0.16%.



Watch Rawlings' interview below:









