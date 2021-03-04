I want to believe that it's fake – Manasseh Azure’s first reaction to Domelevo’s sacking

Investigative Journalist, Manasseh Azure

Ace Investigative Journalist, Manasseh Azure is refusing to accept that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has actually fired Auditor-General Daniel Yaw Domelevo.

Calls have been made for the president to act following the exchange between Domelevo and the Audit Service Board.



President Akufo-Addo has broken his silence on the matter and when he did, it was a dismissal of Domelevo from office.



But Manasseh who has not hidden his resentment of the actions of the Audit Service Board is yet to come to terms with the move by President Akufo-Addo.



The investigative journalist is so much so mystified that he is refusing to accept that President Akufo-Addo made such a move.



Sharing a copy of the letter ordering Domelevo to leave office, Manasseh wrote, “I won't be quick to comment on this one. I'm waiting for a disclaimer from Eugene Arhin; a statement that this is fake”.

In the letter asking Domelevo to exit the office, President Akufo-Addo said that records available to his office indicate that he should have retired in 2020.



“The attention of the President of the Republic has been drawn to records and documents made available to this Office by the Audit Service, that indicate that your date of birth is 1 June 1960 and that in accordance with article 199 (1) of the Constitution, your date of retirement as Auditor-General was 1 June 2020.”



“Based on this information, the President is of the view that you have formally left office. Mr Johnson Akuamoa-Asiedu will continue to act as Auditor-General until the President appoints a substantive Auditor General.”



“The president thanks you for your service to the nation and wishes you the very best in your future endeavours.”



