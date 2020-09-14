Politics

I want to hand over a more united country hopefully in 2024 – Akufo-Addo

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is courting the support of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) for a peaceful election in the upcoming December polls.

Nana Akufo-Addo said he is committed to the peace of the country, before, during and after the elections.



The President said this on Monday, 14th September 2020, when he delivered the keynote address, at the virtual Annual Conference of the Ghana Bar Association on the theme: "Enhancing National Cohesion: The Essence of Free, Fair and Responsible Electoral Process."



Nana Akufo-Addo said: “Ghana has rightly earned the reputation as the pacesetter in democratic governance on the continent, a reputation I’m determined to uphold and indeed enhanced prior to during and after the 7 December election. To this end, I will need your cooperation and assistance…”

He continued that: “We have to all work together to create an environment that will allow the Ghanaian people to make their decision of 7 December in freedom, peace and security -it is their right".



“So let us, therefore, conduct ourselves with courtesy, responsibility and show respect and peace".



“When my time is up hopefully after four more years, I want to hand over to my successor and the sovereign people of Ghana, a country that is greater, fairer, stronger, more cohesive, more prosperous and more united than I met it in 2017”.

