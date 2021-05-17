I was handcuffed by Delta Force members - Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator

DCOP Ayensu Opare Addo said about seven men raided his office

The Ashanti regional security coordinator, DCOP Ayensu Opare Addo, (rtd) who was forcefully removed from office by some members of the Delta Force vigilante group has revealed that he was handcuffed by members of the group.

DCOP Opare Addo, has also expressed his disappointment with the Police Service for releasing the individuals moments after they were arrested.



On Tuesday, May 11, some members of the supposedly disbanded pro-NPP vigilante group Delta Force were last week arrested for attempting to forcefully remove DCOP retired Ayensu Opare Addo from office.



The gang which claimed to be officials of the National Security stormed the premises of the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council for their illegal operation.



Speaking on the Morning Starr on Monday, DCOP Opare Addo said the gang who stormed his office to remove him claimed that they were acting on orders from above.



The former Brong Ahafo Regional Police Commander also revealed that he stopped several members of the Delta Force vigilante group from partaking in galamsey in the region.

He added that his purported termination notice was issued to him by the new security coordinator Major General Francis Amanfo.



“I had been informed that my appointment had been terminated on the 9th of April. I was waiting for the person coming to take over so I handover to him so I never left the office. I was packing my things in the office when 7 guys forcefully entered my office and said they had been asked to bring me to Accra. I told them I will not go and immediately they handcuffed me. Eventually, the Ashanti regional security commander came in and I was freed so I reported the matter to the police.”



DCOP Opare Addo added that he is unaware of what will happen to the gang that invaded his office since no one has communicated anything to him a week after the incident.



“I don’t know what action they’re going to take against them but I’ve reported the case to the police I was surprised that the guys came to my office and even handcuffed me but they were left to go without any arrest,” he fumed.



“These Delta Force guys, they have been wanting to do galamsey and I have always resisted it. Some time ago, so they have never liked me but I’m not intimidated at all,” he said.