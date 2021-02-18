I was not involved in Frontier airport contract - Adwoa Safo

Former Minister for procurement Sarah Adwoa Safo says she was not involved in the process that led to the award of government contract to Frontier Healthcare Services – the company conducting COVID-19 tests at the Kotoka International Airport.

Appearing before the Appointment Committee Wednesday, the Gender Minister-designate said the former Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta, who has been renominated for the job, will have information on the contract.



“I want to state on record that the Public Procurement Act of 2003 was not changed during my tenure as Minister of State for Public Procurement so the supervisory minister which is clearly stated in the law is the Minister for Finance,” she said.



The Dome-Kwabenya MP is the fourth key government official to deny knowledge of details of the contract. Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman-Manu was first to decline knowledge followed by the former Foreign affairs minister then former deputy Attorney General and then former deputy health minister Bernard Okoe-Boye.



“It will be very difficult for me to answer this particular question, why because there is a presidential task force that is supporting the ministry to do the Covid battle. This particular arrangement was put in place by the task force that reports to the President. They actually did the procurement,” the former Health Minister said.