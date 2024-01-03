I was persuaded to step down for Lydia Alhassan but I refused - Disqualified NPP parliamentary candidate hopeful

Samuel Amankwah has accused some executives of trying to bribe him to step down

A disqualified parliamentary candidate hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, Samuel Amankwah, has accused executives of the party of bribery.

He explained that along the process of his campaign to represent the party in the constituency, he was presented with an offer to step down for the incumbent Member of Parliament, Lydia Seyram Alhassan.



He explained, in a video shared by Citi FM on X, that he outrightly shot down this desire of the executives because he believes the people want him to contest the seat.



Amankwah, however, added that he was surprised when he was eventually disqualified from the race.



“After a couple of meetings with very high-powered gentlemen and executives of the party, persuading me to step down for the incumbent, which I told them in all humility, will not happen because the delegates; the constituents are calling for Amankwah.



“After the vetting; after two successive meetings, spanning over 3 hours, they are telling us Amankwah is not qualified to contest the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat. Fortunately, we have an appeal process to embark on. I think this will be a very nice journey. It’s a battle for the youth of Ghana and the youth of Ayawaso West Wuogon,” he added.



Indicating his readiness to go all out to seek justice in this process, Samuel Amankwah said what happened is a scheme against him and the youth of the country.

He has vowed to go all out to ensure that the right thing is done and that he gets back into the race.



“… I, Kwabena Owusu Amankwah, am going to fight for each and every one of us. Look, we are going to appeal today. I am going to see my lawyers and appeal this case because it cannot happen. This is not the JB Danquah party. This is not the JA Kufuor party. This is not the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo party. It cannot happen,” he explained.



“How can you disqualify a candidate with just two candidates contesting. How? How on earth? This is purely a scheme, a game and an agenda against Amankwah. This is not just against Amankwah; this is against the youth of Ghana… against the youth of Ayawaso West Wuogon, and I, Kwabena Owusu Amankwah Samuel, we will fight for you,” he said.



The New Patriotic Party is currently vetting candidates who have presented themselves to contest the various constituency seats in the country on the ticket of the party.



The primaries that will see to the election of these parliamentary candidates will be held in the last week of January 2024.



AE