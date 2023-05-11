'I was punched and kicked' - 68-year-old man narrates how faceless people destroyed his house

On May 1, 2023, a family at Airport Residential Area woke up to a very devastating scene when the building that sits on their 1.34 acre of land was completely bulldozed to the ground.

The building, which has been home to the Eshun family for over five decades, is now a scene of ruins.



With all of their properties still inside, the merciless perpetrators of this action gave the family no opportunity to even salvage anything, at least not until after the roofs had come down on everything.



But Richard Eshun, a son of the owner of this property, the late Isaac Eshun, said although he and his family have gone through a lot of threats in the last month over this property, they are unfazed.



This, he added, is because all evidence, even at the Lands Commission of Ghana, shows clearly that his family owns that property and that there is no confusion or contention about it.



Speaking in a yet-to-be-aired episode of SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV, the 68-year-old said that on the day of the demolition, things got so tensed that he was physically assaulted.

“On the first of May, as I tried to stop that bulldozer that got here, I was punched and kicked, so, I was physically-abused… and I don’t see where physical abuse comes in all of these,” he said.



Richard Eshun also narrated how his licensed shotgun was seized by the police, a situation he believes allowed the faceless persons behind the attempts to take over his land to confidently invade the property on May 1.



He also made allegations to the effect that it appears the other party attempting to take over his property have some police support.



“In many, many cases, the police have come ahead of Anane Daniels to clear the way for him. I have a licensed shotgun and I informed the police of that. They came here and took my weapon from me.



“That same night was the most brutal attack of these guys, where they pulled the roof off, et cetera. If I had my weapon, I don’t think they would have come in here, well, not with that kind of attitude they came in with,” he said.

