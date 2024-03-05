I was surprised about my removal from office – Former Oti Regional Minister speaks after reshuffle

Former Oti Regional Minister, Joshua Makubu

Former Oti Regional Minister, Joshua Makubu says he was a bit surprised by his removal from office. He indicated no concerns were raised about him during his tenure in office as a regional minister for redress.

He therefore found it strange when the president told him he could not be part of his government after the ministerial reshuffle on February 14, 2024.



Joshua Makubu was speaking to Joy News two weeks after his removal from office.



Meanwhile, some residents in the Oti Region have commended President Akufo-Addo’s ministerial reshuffling.

They said the removal of Joshua Makubu as Oti Regional Minister will provide equal opportunities for others to serve and bring the needed development.



President Akufo-Addo last month relieved some ministers and deputy ministers of their portfolios as part of strategies to strengthen governance.



Mr. Makubu was removed and was replaced by Daniel Machator.