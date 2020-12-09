I wept before Kofi Adda yet he jilted me – Minister cries after defeat

Upper East Regional Minister Tangoba Abaya

The Upper East Regional Minister Tangoba Abaya has disclosed that although she wept and begged the Aviation Minister Joseph Kofi Adda for winning the NPP’s primaries against him, the NPP’s Member of Parliament ignored her and sabotaged her.

According to her, it is expected that as an incumbent Member of Parliament he would have supported her campaign but Kofi Adda never supported her but rather, he provided support to her opponent Mr Sampson Tangombu Chiragia.



“The day we were filing I personally went to the Honorable Kofi Adda. We met in Bolgatanga where he was at a meeting. I apologised to him over what may have gone wrong in the primaries and also for defeating him. He told me that he did not have a problem with me but with those around me.



I begged him that he should forgive them for the sake of the party. I can tell you that I wept when I was apologising to him. He still refused to accept my apology because what he did, later on, did not that he accepted my apology.” she said.



Madam Tangoba said she has evidence to the effect saying “I have concrete evidence that he sponsored other candidates against me. I have a video evidence to that.

“I’m not just talking from the blues. I have evidence that he campaigned vigorously against my candidature. He supported the NDC and PPP candidate and I have the evidence,” she added in an interview she had with the Accra-based Joy News.



To her, it is sad that the NPP lost the Navrongo seat but was happy that at least the President won the Presidential election.



On whether she was hopeful of another appointment under Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s second government, Tangoba Abayage indicated that it’s too early in the day and appointments are the prerogative of the President and therefore she cannot determine what the President has in stock for the second term.