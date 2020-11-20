I wept when Mahama accidentally became president after Mills died – Asamoah Boateng

Former Member of Parliament for the Mfantseman Constituency, Stephen Asamoah Boateng

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for the Mfantseman Constituency, Stephen Asamoah Boateng has said that he wept when John Dramani Mahama coincidentally became the President after the demise of Professor John Evans Atta-Mills.

Addressing a gathering of chiefs and people of Kobina Ansa in the Mfantseman Municipality, the politician said knowing John Dramani Mahama very well from their days as colleagues at school and in parliament, he knew Mahama wasn’t fit to be president.



He remarked “We’ve gotten a President who is delivering on his promises and you have someone who was voted against for non-performance some few years ago but he claims he wants to come back”, he said at the event covered by MyNewsGh.com.



He added: “I cannot work out why John Mahama wants to come back again. I just don’t understand. I know him very well because we attended the same school and we were in parliament together. I know him so well."

Stephen Asamoah Boateng who is currently the Director-General of the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA) said he knew John Mahama was empty because he never made any meaningful contribution during their days as colleague parliamentarians.



He continued: “He never sat through parliamentary debate. He was never available for any serious deliberations and whenever he rises to address an issue, he completely goes off track and spoils the matter under discussion."



“He became our president and I’m telling you that I know the kind of life he lived at the presidency. Look at his campaign tour; have you seen any of the elders in his party following him around”? he concluded.