I will appoint not more than 60 ministers - Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central

Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, has declared that he would limit the number of ministers to 60 if he assumes leadership of the country.

He also added that he would merge certain ministries, citing the disproportionate number of ministers in Ghana compared to more populous developed nations like the United States and the United Kingdom.



He asserted that he would not exceed a total of 60 ministerial appointments, a departure from the current administration.



Asked about the number of ministerial appointees he had in mind, he responded: “In fact, I haven’t included that in my plans but not more than 60, the highest number of ministers I will employ is 60, and I will merge some of the ministries.



"Ask yourself, even America with a population of 350 million, how many ministers do they have? How many ministers does the UK have? Why is it that America has been able to do it that we can’t?”



Kennedy Agyapong will contest for the flagbearership slot along with nine other contenders including former trade minister Alan Kyerematen and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, who are seen as his main challengers.

The NPP will slash the 10 candidates, who passed the vetting stage, down to five in a preliminary vote (set for August) before the main contest is held in November 2023 to elect a successor to president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.





