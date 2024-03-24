I will be more accountable to Ghanaians because I will face the people again after 2024 - Dr. Bawumia

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The Vice President and flagbearer of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has said that if elected into office as president, he will be more accountable to Ghanaians than his main contender, former President John Mahama, who he said, will not be accountable to the people.

Speaking at the NPP International Conference in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Saturday, March 23, 2024, Dr. Bawumia explained that having never been president before, he will be more accountable to Ghanaians as president because he will have another opportunity to come before the people and seek re-election, unlike Mahama who won't return.



"Apart from my proven track record as Vice President, hard work, credibility and vision for the future of Ghana, another reason I should be voted for is that I will be more accountable to the people of Ghana than John Mahama, he said.



"As president, I will be more accountable because I will have another opportunity to seek the mandate of the people. Mahama has just one term and he won't come back to Ghanaians to seek re-election so he won't be accountable," Dr. Bawumia added.



On the 2024 elections, Dr Bawumia said, Ghana needs a leader with credibility and a proven track record to solve generational problems and corruption, declaring that he has proven to be a problem solver and anti-corruption advocate through policies he has spearheaded as vice president.



"Ghana needs problem solvers, generational thinkers and people with innovative ideas," Dr. Bawumia said.



"I am a problem solver and a generational thinker with innovative ideas. I have a solid track record as vice president to prove it," he added.

Buttressing his impactful contributions as vice president, Dr. Bawumia referred to a number of policy initiatives he has spearheaded, which he said, are addressing generational problems.



Among them are the digital national identity system, which he said has addressed the age-long problem of lack of national identity and exclusion; the national property address system, to solve the problem of lack of property address and identity, mobile money interoperability to resolve the issue of financial exclusion and promote a cashless society, digitalisation of public services to promote efficiency and reduce corruption, delivery of essential drugs to remote areas through drones, as well as other policies, including One Ambulance One Constituency and Agenda 111 hospitals.



Dr. Bawumia added that he has demonstrated a stronger commitment against corruption, as vice president, than former president Mahama.



He referenced how the digitalisation of many public services is contributing effectively against corruption, which he said, is the way to go, and not just paying lip service to fighting corruption.



"What policies did former President Mahama initiate to fight corruption as President or Vice President? If you ask him, he cannot state one because he was not committed to fighting corruption as Vice President and President," Dr. Bawumia said.



KOD