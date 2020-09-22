I will borrow money to transform Ghana – Kofi Akpalu

Flagbearer of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpalu

Flagbearer of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpalu has vowed to borrow money to transform the nation’s economy when given the nod during the December 7 polls.

According to him, the funds needed to expand the economy and transform the lives of Ghanaians can be found right in the country.



“We are coming to transform Ghana; we are coming to turn Ghana around. I’m going to borrow money to transform Ghana. The money is here”, Kofi Akpalu told Captain Smart on Tuesday, September 22, on Angel FM’s An?pa B?fo? morning show.



The LPG flagbearer said that he is an accountant by profession, and therefore, an expert in wealth creation to boost the nation’s ailing economy when he becomes president of the Republic of Ghana.



Quoting Deuteronomy 8:18, he added that his decision to study accounting is divine thus, God has inculcated in him the knowledge to create wealth.



Mr. Akpalu, in response to a question about the source of funds to transform Ghana, said that “all monies are in ledger, all monies can be created in ledger”.



His position was that when one goes to the bank for a loan, money is not counted into the person’s hands but rather the person is authorized to spend the money by virtue of a written letter.

Winning 2020 elections



The flagbearer for the Liberal Party did not mince words when he stated that, “I will win this election, nothing can prevent me from winning”.



He further gave assurances that, he would be the first person to file as a presidential candidate.



According to Kofi Akpalu, President Akufo-Addo will win majority votes in the Ashanti Region while he takes the second position however, he will win in the Volta and Central Regions.



Describing his win as ‘a done deal’, he said any pastor who will predict ‘a lose’ for him in the coming elections is a liar.



IMF lied about Ghana’s HIPC status

He also took a swipe at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for saying that countries whose debt to GDP exceeds 70% are heading towards HIPC.



“I want to tell you that it is a lie because America’s debt to GDP is 108%, is America a HIPC country?”, he said.



Citing examples of other countries such as Japan and Italy, Mr. Akpalu concluded that Ghana’s debt ratio to GDP is only 59.8%.



He reiterated his vision to borrow more money to grow and expand Ghana’s economy when elected as president.

