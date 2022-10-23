'I will bring all on board to give NDC victory in 2024' - New Ablekuma South chairman

The newly-elected Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ablekuma South constituency, Wisdom Nii Amoo Dodoo, has said that he will use his unifying personality to foster unity in the party.

Speaking to GhanaWeb immediately after his declaration as the chairman of the party at the constituency level, he called on all persons who had lost their various bids for election to focus on helping the NDC wrestle power in 2024.



“I’ll say better luck next time, but just so you know, I am a unifier and so I will bring all of them on board so we work towards 2024,” he stated.



On how he feels about his victory, Wisdom Dodoo said it is a great feeling and he hopes to capitalise on it to help the NDC win the national election of 2024.



He added that the NDC intends to save Ghanaians from the poor governance of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) with a target of 25,000 more votes.



“I feel great about this victory and I thank everyone. You know that the NPP has not been performing so we will work towards 2024 to ensure victory in Ablekuma South and the whole of Ghana.

“We are targeting about 25,000 more votes than the ones we had the last time,” he stated.



Wisdom Dodoo won the election with a total vote count of 983. His only contender, who was seeking re-election, Geoffrey Atakli Banini garnered 635 votes.



