I will cast that vote to inflict a third successive defeat on John Mahama - Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said the New Patriotic Pary (NPP) must elect an aspirant who can lead the party into victory come 2024, and by that defeat the former president, John Mahama.

According to him, he holds just one vote just like any polling station executive, when the NPP goes to the polls to choose a flagbearer.



His endorsement, he emphasised, will be based on the candidate's ability to lead the party to victory and also bring unity among the party members.



“I have just one vote, the same as any polling station executive anywhere in the country, and I will cast that vote for an aspirant who, I believe, can best unite the Party,” the president said in a tweet.



President Akufo-Addo also made it clear that his ultimate goal is to ensure a third successive defeat for the perennial former president, John Dramani Mahama.



“And, above all, who can win the presidential election of 7th December 2024, and inflict a third successive defeat on the perennial NDC Presidential Candidate, John Dramani Mahama,” the tweet added.

On August 26, 2023, the New Patriotic Party will hold a Super delegate conference to slash the number of aspirants from ten to five.



The five will then be presented to the national delegates to elect who to become the flagbearer of the party come November 2023.



WA/SARA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV below:









You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







