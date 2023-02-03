6
I will contest 2024 presidential election with Adakabre as my running mate – Akua Donkor

Akua Donkor?fit=680%2C453&ssl=1 Akua Donkor, Founder, and Leader of the Ghana Freedom Party

Fri, 3 Feb 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The founder of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Madam Akua Donkor announced her decision to contest the 2024 presidential election.

The female politician was optimistic she would win the polls and emerge as the president of the republic.

Madam Donkor stated that her policies to operate a free port and give media houses support, and free secondary education are key among the policies under her presidency.

She has also disclosed that Adakabre Frimpong Manso, a Ghanaian veteran journalist would be her running mate.

Madam Donkor who contested in the 2020 presidential election settled on the journalist as her tuning mate.

She has decided to maintain him since she believes he is credible, trustworthy, incorruptible and a man of integrity.

Speaking in an interview on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, Madam Donkor said Adakabre was one of the individuals who encouraged her when she first contested the Assembly election.

She said the journalist has been supportive and a pillar of her political journey and such a person is rare.

