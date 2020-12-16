I will contest for Kpone-Katamanso seat again in 2024 - Hopeson Adorye

NPP 2020 presidential candidate for Kpone-Katamanso Constituency, Hopeson Adorye (M)

The just-ended 2020 parliamentary election was one that came with many surprises.

This year's presidential and parliamentary seats were closely contested, with several incumbent members of parliamentary first-term MP's losing their seats.



The New Patriotic Party’s Parliamentary Candidate for the Kpone-Katamanso Constituency, Hopeson Adorye, was one of the new candidates who lost in the elections.



According to him, he has identified all the loopholes that led to his defeat, adding that he will launch a comeback in 2024.

“In 2024, God willing, I will contest the elections again, I am not discouraged, I have high hopes. We have seen the source of our downfall, we just have to put things in place,” said Mr Adorye.



He further added: “I did my best, everybody saw my effort. I wasn’t lazy I was all over the place campaigning, people saw it. For the first time, the people say they haven’t seen a campaign of this sort. Any other candidate was operating from their bedroom.”



Hopeson Adorye managed to pull 39,546 votes against Joseph Tettey who won the Kpone-Katamanso constituency seat with 51,755 votes.