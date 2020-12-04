I will expose you – Kennedy Agyapong declares war on man behind $40,000 bribery video

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central is promising trouble for Salis Yakubu Atsuluho, the journalist who recorded the viral video of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo receiving a brown envelope which allegedly contains $40,000 from Alhaji Abass Awulu, the Executive Director of Urban Roads.

Kennedy Agyapong says his immediate focus is dealing with the court case involving him and Anas Aremeyaw Anas and that once some finality is brought to that case, he will make jaw-dropping revelations about Yakubu Atsuluho.



Kennedy Agyapong feels that the recording of the video and events thereof vindicate his position that Anas and his cohorts are fraudsters.



“He said a lot of things about Anas to me. He said he did some job for Anas in Ivory Coast and he was not paid. I will not say anything for now, but what that Yakubu guy did is worse than what Suale did. They were smart to murder the guy (Hussein-Suale) and accuse me of being behind it. I will not say anything for now until we finish the case. I will tell the world who that Yakubu guy. He is a very evil guy.”



Kennedy Agyapong also identified the wife of Alhaji Abass Awulu as the one who commissioned Yakubu to record Nana Akufo-Addo.

He said the woman who has come out to speak cannot be trusted as she is the one who went with Yakubu to the residence of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



“The woman went there with Anas’s guy. She knew what the guy was going to do so nobody should exonerate her. She had diabolic intentions. Why did she go there with Anas’ boy? I know him and he said a lot of things to me.”



Kennedy Agyapong also urged Alhaji Yakubu Abass not to shield his wife and come out with his side of the story.



“I’m surprised Alhaji Abass’s name has been mentioned and he has not come out to speak on the issue... You Abass, if your wife disgraces you like this and you don’t respond, even the people you work with will be afraid of you," he said.