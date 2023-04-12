9
'I will get married, but secretly still do men' – Homosexual opens up

Wed, 12 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

While there is a conversation about streamlining the activities of the people who identify as LGBTQ+ in Ghana or not, a homosexual has said that if he continues to remain in Africa, he might eventually get married to a woman.

This, he said, will however only be because that is what society expects of him, but secretly, he would continue to sleep with men, something he describes as ‘living my truth.’

Speaking exclusively with GhanaWeb TV’s Etsey Atisu on SayItLoud, he said that he remains more attracted to men, but just for the sake of society, he might get married.

“A typical example, if I’m to marry in Africa, I will definitely marry a woman… I’ll still do men even in the absence of my wife; in secrecy, I’ll still do men, which I don’t think is fair to anyone’s daughter,” he said.

Queue, as we chose to call him, also explained that he has had sexual encounters with many married men.

He added that in most of these situations, their wives do not even know that their husbands live such double lifestyles, stressing that this is not something he wishes for any woman.

“Because, I’ve had instances where I’ve been with married men – a lot of married men, to be honest, a whole lot: who have their wives thinking they are in a happy home but then at the end of the day, when they pick their bags to go to work, they come to me before they go home.

“So, I’d not like to put your sister or anyone through such; I’d rather live my truth,” he said.

Watch the full interview below:





Source: www.ghanaweb.com
