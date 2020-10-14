I will make sure NPP stays in power beyond 2024 – Obiri Boahen

Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen

A Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) says the party will rule Ghana beyond 2024.

“I have vowed to break the jinx of the 8-year-term mandate of our political landscape in 2024,” Nana Obiri Boahen stressed.



Speaking on Akoma FM‘s morning show GhanAkoma, he told Kofi Asante Ennin that his fervent prayer is for God to grant him long life to work hard and keep NPP in power beyond 2024.



Lawyer Obiri Boahen explained that his main focus is to retire Johnson Asiedu Nketia and Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, the General Secretary and National Chairman respectively, of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) from active politics.



“I have vowed to retire Asiedu Nketia, Ofosu Ampofo and Sammy Gyamfi after 2020.”

He further stated: “I will break the two-term jinx that have engulfed our politics since the 4th Republic. This means that NPP will retain power even after 2024.



“This is my fervent prayer for God to grant me long life and good health to break that jinx.”



Citing the Bekwai Constituency where supporters of the incumbent, Joseph Osei Owusu, and independent candidate Lawyer Amofa Agyemang clashed leaving some injured, he said cool heads must prevail in order to win back the supporters of lawyer Agyemang.



“Let’s not begrudge the disgruntled party members who have followed the independent candidates. Let’s be at peace with them to ensure they change their minds before the December elections because political party is run with numbers so let’s not repel followers of the defected party members.”