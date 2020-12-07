I will not take these diversionary tactics - Wontumi replies NDC on ballot stuffing accusation

Bernard Antwi Boasiako is the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party

The Ashanti regional Chairman of ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Benard Antwi Bosiako says “he has cancelled the NDC press conference” accusing him and other party officials of ballot stuffing, MyNewsGh.com reports.

The NDC in a press conference a short while ago from their party’s headquarters addressed by the Director of election of the party, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah accused Chairman Wontumi and one Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, Kwabre East Chairman of the NPP of ballot stuffing and warned them to desist from the act.



But reacting to the accusation on Angel Broadcasting Network’s (ABN Ghana) Angel TV monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Chairman Wontumi denied the allegation and rather referred to Elvis Afriyie Ankra as a failure embarking on diversionary tactics to sway his attention from the ongoing voting process.



He declared that as a ‘Governor’ he has cancelled the NDC’s press conference as it’s of no use to him and Ghanaians.

“I am asking Ghanaians to come out in their numbers to vote. We are keenly monitoring the process and nothing can sway our attention.



Elvis Afriyie Ankrah is a failure himself so I won’t give him any attention. The accusation is not true and as a Governor, I have cancelled their press conference. I have cancelled it. It is irrelevant to us and Ghanaians in general,” he told host, Kwame Tanko.