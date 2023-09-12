I will relocate to Togo if John Mahama becomes president again – Lawyer Maurice Ampaw

Maurice Ampaw (left) and John Dramani Mahama

Private legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw has vowed to leave Ghana if former President John Dramani Mahama wins the 2024 presidential elections.

According to him, he saw what Mahama, the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2024 elections, could do during his reign as president between 2012 and 2016 and would not allow himself to be governed by him again.



Lawyer Ampaw, who made these remarks in an interview on Kumasi-based Angel FM, on Monday, September 10, 2023, added that he would be better off living in neighbouring Togo than allow himself to be ruled by Mahama again.



“I would not allow Mahama to rule over me for the second time, I would go to Togo. I’m telling you, mark it on the wall. I would leave the country.



“… if Mahama wins, I will go and live in Togo for four years. What is Mahama coming to do in government again?” he asked in Twi.



Ampaw explained that he does not want Mahama to be president again because he can only be in power for 4 years and he (Mahama) has previously said that four years is not enough to transform the country.

He alleged that Mahama would use his second coming to plunder from the state to pay his huge debts which he has accrued from political campaigns since 2016.



“Mahama himself said that four years is not enough to do something good for the country; so what is he coming to do? He knows that the problems we have in Ghana today cannot be solved in four years.



“He is also in serious debt. He has not paid the money he used for the 2016 campaign, the money he used for the 2020 elections,” the lawyer said.



