I will restore Ghana's broken economy in two years if elected president – Duffour

Dr Kwabena Duffuor., NDC flagbearer hopeful

The Ashanti Regional Women’s Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Gloria Huze, has picked up nomination forms for former Bank of Ghana Governor, Dr Kwabena Duffuor.

Dr Duffour joins former President John Dramani Mahama, and Kojo Bonsu Ernest Kobeah, who have all picked their forms to contest.



The NDC officially opened nominations on Wednesday ahead of the 2024 elections.



Chairman of the Election Committee, Kakra Asamoah, appealed to Dr Duffuor to bring his expertise in finance to save Ghana’s dwindling economy.



“I together with all Ghanaians have been overpowered by the stench of corruption on Akufo-Addo. We know it’s an NDC man who can take us out of this, provided he gets the vote of the delegates,” he said.

Meanwhile, the former Finance Minister says he will revive the economy in two years.



He said the NDC has a track record of stabilizing the economy and will do it again.



Dr Duffour said before the NDC left office, the public debt was Ghc35 billion, but now it is over Ghc600 billion.



”Our government will bring the economy back within two years. The first year would be the restoration. The second year would be a complete recovery, and we will see complete recovery in two years.”