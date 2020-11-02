I will send all Okada riders back to school – Hassan Ayariga

Presidential Candidate of All Peoples Congress Party Hassan Ayariga

Presidential Candidate of All Peoples Congress Party Hassan Ayariga has promised to send all Okada riders back to school when he wins the December 7, 2020, general elections.

According to him, Okada riders will be enrolled in Techincal schools to enable them to acquire skills to do less risky and profitable jobs.



Addressing the Okada riders at Ofaakor in the Awutu Senya West Constituency in the Central Region during his campaign tour, Mr Ayariga stated that the NDC flagbearer’s promise to legalize Okada business when he’s elected President will rather put the lives of the riders in danger.



“For you to legalize Okada business you have to construct proper lanes for the rider to use to avoid accidents on the roads.”

Mr Ayariga further urged the electorate to vote massively for the APC on December 7 to bring about the needed development in Ghana, adding that the hardship Ghanaians are going through now is as a result of the two dominant parties – NPP and NDC being voted into power in turns.



He promised to give free loans to businesses especially market women and drivers in order for them to do their business without any hindrances.