'I will target three parliamentary seats in each region' - Awingobit

PNC flagbearer aspirant, Samson Asaki Awingobit

PNC flagbearer aspirant, Samson Asaki Awingobit has established that he will help secure three parliamentary seats in the various regions if given the chance to lead the party during the 2020 general elections.

According to Awingobit, his target which is aimed at claiming three parliamentary seats for the party is better that winning nothing at all.



The flagbearer aspirant added that he has donated 1,000 pieces of posters to some parliamentary aspirants of the Party for their campaign.



Mr Awingobit said the 2020 elections would be about credibility, ideas and policies adding that he is the best candidate to lead the PNC.

He called on the party delegates to vote for fresh ideas, adding that none of them should feel intimidated or coerced to make any choice.



Dont be forced to make a choice. Rather, vote for a good candidate for the betterment of the PNC.” he stated