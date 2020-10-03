I will transform Ghana with 'Sakawa' boys - Ayariga

Sakawa is a Ghanaian parlance used to describe persons engaged in internet fraud

Dr Haassan Ayariga, Founder and flagbearer of the All Peoples Congress (APC), has promised to transform Ghana with what he describes as “Sakawa Boys” if he becomes president.

According to him, it takes only intelligent persons to venture into such jobs and he thinks engaging such persons will help him transform Ghana when voted into power.



“Nobody who is into Sakawa is stupid, if he is Sakawa, his brain works beyond what your imagination may be. He is smart, if they call them Sakawa boys, that means they are smart and I will not allow these smart guys to go waste.

“No way, I will make good use of these Sakawa boys, I will build my Nation with them. I will transform this country with those “Sakawa Boys,” he stressed.



Mr. Ayariga made the comments at the launch of his party’s manifesto in Accra.



Describing Ghana as having a “disgraced democracy,” and tired of NDC and NPP, Dr Ayariga assured Ghanaians of better democratic governance through institutional reforms, and promised to tackle corruption head-on.