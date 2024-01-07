I will upgrade your community SHS to a boarding status - Mahama to the people of Abease

John Dramani Mahama

In honouring the invitation by the President of the Traditional Council of Abease Traditional Area as the Guest Speaker of the 'Kwabena' Yam Festival in the Bono East Region, former President John Dramani Mahama visited the people of Abease during the festival.

He graced the occasion with Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC); Unas Owusu - Bono East Regional Chairman of NDC; Dr Kwabena Donkor - MP for Pru East who doubles as the Leader of Bono East Parliamentary Caucus of NDC; Sanja Nanja - MP for Atebubu Amantin; Joseph Mensah - MP for Nkoranza North; regional executives; constituency executives; branch executives and former appointees.



In his address, he touched on his vision to upgrading the Senior High School to a boarding status.



The Abeaseman SHS is part of the many E-Blocks he constructed across the country during his first administration.



As part of his vision to provide quality education, he stressed his commitment to upgrading the status of the school by adding boarding facilities to provide accommodation for students.



According to John Mahama, the next NDC government will also consider establishing a new District for Abeaseman.

Abease, which forms part of the Pru West District, will become the District Capital of the new District.



The establishment of a new District will fast-track development in the area.



He lamented about the perennial water problem in surrounding communities and pledged that the next NDC government will resolve it. The construction of potable water projects is one of the remarkable legacies that President Mahama’s first administration is known for.



Thus, he assured Abeaseman that his next administration would extend potable water projects to the area.



Besides the construction of potable water projects, he assured Abeaseman of constructing a standard market for them.

The establishment of a new district for Abeaseman will also reflect on the construction of a standard market for the people.



As part of his vision to provide quality healthcare to Ghanaians, he assured Abeaseman of giving them either a polyclinic or hospital in the next NDC administration.



This will reduce the inequality gap in healthcare delivery.



Further, he assured Abeaseman of making agriculture profitable and more lucrative in his next administration. Agriculture is the major occupation of Abeaseman. As such, making agriculture very profitable and lucrative means improving the living conditions of the people.



Finally, he solicited the support of the community to vote massively for him and the NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Pru West Constituency - Dr. Emmanuel Ntekune in the 2024 Elections.

He implored the party faithfuls to remain resolute and vigilant in the forthcoming elections and assured Nananom and Abeaseman of an open door policy since he is one of them as a result of his chieftaincy title bestowed on him as the "NKOSUOR HENE" of Abease Traditional Area in 2016 during the commissioning of the Abeaseman SHS.



Finally, H.E. John Dramani Mahama and the NDC donated an amount of Twenty - thousand Ghana Cedis ( GHC 20,000.00) to Nananom of Abease Traditional Area. Obrempong Kru Takyi - the President of Abease Traditional Council on behalf of his people showed gratitude to John Mahama for honouring their invitation.



The incoming President "In Shaa Allah" continued his journey to Prang - District Capital of Pru West and paid a courtesy call to the Leader of the Tijaniyya Muslim Council of Ghana Sheikh Failu Meikano Jallo.