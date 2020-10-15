'I will win Tarkwa-Nsuaem by 65%' – Mireku Duker

Member of Parliament for Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency, George Mireku Duker

The Member of Parliament for Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency in the Western Region has predicted an increment of 3 percent votes from the 2016 election for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in both presidential and parliamentary elections.

George Mireku Duker said with the massive development by the Akufo-Addo-led government in the past four years, the possibility of increasing the votes by the aforementioned percentage is high.



In the 2016 presidential elections, candidate Akufo-Addo of NPP polled 42,850, representing 62.75 percent and then President John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) polled 23,379 representing 34.23 percent.



Dr. Paa Kwesi Nduom of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) had 1,865 [2.73%], Ivor Kobina Greenstreet of Convention People’s Party (CPP) had 114 [0.17%], Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings of National Democratic Party (NDP) obtained 31 [0.05%], Edward Mahama of People’s National Convention (PNC) had 28 [0.04%] and Jacob Osei Yeboah, independent candidate had 24 votes, representing 0.04%.



In the parliamentary elections, Mr Mireku Duker of the NPP polled 42,594, representing 62.21%, with the closest contender of the NDC, Seth Kwame Dzokoto, polling 24,044, which represent 35.12%.



Eric Seedof Asiedu Simpey of PPP had 1,624, which was 2.37% of total vote cast, and Kwakye John Justice of CPP obtained 206, which represent 0.30%.

Speaking in an interview with Onua TV on his chances of retaining the seat in the 2020 elections, Mr. Mireku Duker said: “I had a little over 62% in 2016 elections and in the 2020 elections; I will win with not less than 65%.”



He explained that “there was a low turnout in the 2016 elections but I am hoping the turnout will increase and that means I will win with 65%”.



Developmental projects



The MP said he is currently accounting to the people of the Constituency on what his stewardship has yielded in the almost four years that he has been an MP.



He explained that the projects are dotted in almost all the 438 communities with the over 130,000 voting population.

The Vice Chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Mines and Energy said with the help of Gold Fields Ghana Limited, several infrastructural projects have been completed in the Constituency while others are being constructed.



He said some of these are to help in improvement in health, education, sports and others, in the constituency.



Mr. Mireku Duker said infrastructural projects such as community centres, water projects, secondary school, tarring of roads, Polyclinic, toilet facilities, among others.



He noted that “apart from Tarkwa, none of the communities had tarred roads, but with his initiatives and the support of Gold Fields Ghana, some roads have been completed while others are under constructions”.



Sports development

The former Municipal Chief Executive said one of the promises he made to the people in the constituency while canvassing for their votes in 2016 was the sports development.



Due to this, some Astroturfs are being constructed to enable the youth develop their sporting talents in the constituency.



He said the biggest of the sports development is the 10,000 capacity stadium in Tarkwa which is being built to boost the football and sport related activities.