I wish I didn’t chair committee probing IGP leaked tape – Atta Akyea

Mr. Samuel Atta-Akyea, the chairman of a 7-member ad hoc committee investigating the leaked tape containing a discussion of a plot to oust the IGP, says he wishes he did not chair that committee.

This comes after Mr. Kwame Gyan, the lawyer of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo-Dampare, leveled serious allegations against Mr. Samuel Atta-Akyea that he has been making prejudicial comments that could compromise the integrity of the investigation.



Mr. Gyan accused Mr. Atta-Akyea of operating as if he were the sole commissioner overseeing the investigation, disclosing matters that he himself [Atta Akyea] reserved for in-camera hearing and fabricating stories without basis during an interview with the media.



He further accused Atta Akyea of having an agenda against the IGP.



“He will be granting media interviews to the extent that after one sitting, he went out there and said the extended tape, which was submitted by Bugri Naabu and had not been played at the committee, has been doctored. Very prejudicial comments,” he said.

But in an interview on the Ghana Kasa show on Kasapa 102.5FM/Agoo TV on Wednesday, lawyer Atta Akyea said the accusations against him are baseless and must be treated with the contempt that they deserve.



“I wish I did not chair this committee; I’m being honest. Because I don’t understand the baseless accusations against me by the lawyer for the IGP when people are rather commending me for steering the affairs of the committee well. What is the problem of the IGP’s lawyer? Your client is not at the centre of the probe; if the lawyer has not abreast himself of why the committee was set up, he should do so. Where is the IGP in this matter? Why is the lawyer saying that I’m trying to make the IGP the accused person? Clearly, I nor the committee have not done that.”



He told the host, Bonohene Baffuor Awuah, that by his upbringing, he’s not the kind of person to fabricate lies about anybody, not to think of the IGP, whom he has no issues with.



“By my training, I can never manufacture lies against the IGP. It will not bring me any profit. What is Atta Akyea’s interest in the disgrace of the IGP?” the MP for Abuakwa South quizzed.