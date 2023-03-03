15
I wish we can have a Peter Obi in Ghana - Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah

124810958 Peterobi Peter Obi, leader of the Labour Party

Fri, 3 Mar 2023 Source: peacefmonline.com

Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah, a governance lecturer, has wished for Ghana to have a 'Peter-Obi' kind of leadership.

Analyzing the just-ended presidential elections in Nigeria, which saw the leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, declared the winner, Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah touted the virtues of Peter Obi, the leader of the Labour Party, which emerged as a powerful force in the Nigerian elections.

He described Peter Obi as a sage and hoped Ghana would have a third force to challenge the political status quo, where it has always been either the New Patriotic Party or the National Democratic Congress that tops general elections.

"I listened to some of his interviews. He is very wise. How I wish we could have a Peter Obi in Ghana?"

He added that although Peter Obi couldn't win the elections, he "has still earned my respect. He worked hard. Whether we will find a person of his sort here (in Ghana) is the issue".

About Nigeria Elections:

The Nigerian elections commenced on Saturday, February 25 and were characterized by some violent events.

Some electorates were attacked; others were asked to go home, and some ballot papers were destroyed.

The credibility of the elections has been challenged as it is believed it was rigged to deny Peter Obi from wearing the presidential hat.

At the end of the elections, the All Progressives Congress (APC) leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was declared the winner and is yet to be sworn into office.

However, there are reports of Peter Obi challenging the election results in court.

