I wish you were here – Dr. Zanetor pays tribute to Rawlings after winning Korle-Klottey seat

Zanetor has paid tribute her departed father

Zanetor Rawlings, the Member of Parliament-elect for Korle-Klottey has paid tributes to her father Jerry John Rawlings after retaining her seat.

Zanetor told journalists she wished her father was around to celebrate the victory with her.



“It is a mixture of feelings. I wish my dad was here but such is life,” the young MP who is mourning the death of her father told the media.



Dr. Zanetor who is the incumbent candidate managed to keep her seat after polling 39,343 out of 70,687 votes cast.



The NPP candidate, Prince Appiah Debrah, got 31,154 votes with the LPG garnering 190 votes.



In 2016, Dr. Zanetor Rawlings won with more than 33,000 votes representing 50.29% of the total votes.

Zanetor also promised to ensure that the constituency moves from a swing one to a stronghold of the NDC.



“I believe that NDC will win both the presidential and parliamentary elections in Klottey Korle. We are really setting the records straight so that it changes from being a swing constituency to an NDC seat.”



Rawlings, the longest-serving Ghanaian leader died at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital on November 12, 2020.



So far, a date has not been fixed for the burial and funeral of the NDC founder.



The funeral organizing committee set up by the government announced December 23 as the day for the ceremony but the date has been rejected by the Agbotui family and Anlo Traditional Council.

They say they have been sidelined in the arrangements for Rawlings’s funeral.







