I won't allow you control my court: Judge tells NAM1's lawyer Kwame Akuffo

According to a report filed by thelawplatformonline.com, Kwame Boafo Akuffo Esq., the lead counsel for Nana Appiah Mensah, also known as NAM1, engaged in an exchange with Justice Dr. Ernest Owusu-Dapaa, who presided as an additional High Court Judge in the trial of NAM1.

The report explained that the dispute arose when lawyer Akuffo sought to establish a safe distance between his client, NAM1 and the first witness presented by the State. Citing emotions involved in the case.



Akuffo is said to have argued for physical separation, a request rejected by Justice Owusu-Dapaa, who pointed to the standard procedures followed in the court.



As the witness, a Civil Engineer named Stephen Attipoe began his Evidence-in-Chief, Akuffo is reported to have objected to specific paragraphs in the witness statement, claiming they referenced events in 2019, outside the period covered by the charges.



This objection led to a legal sparring match between him and the Director of Public Prosecutions, Yvonne Atakora Obuobisa.



The tension is said to have escalated during the cross-examination when Akuffo instructed the witness to respond with 'yes' or 'no' before providing any further explanation, a directive Obuobisa disagreed with.

This prompted Justice Owusu-Dapaa to assert his authority, declaring that he would not allow the lawyer to control the courtroom and the witness.



The back-and-forth between the lawyers and the bench reached a boiling point when Akuffo is said to have resisted the court's instructions.



Justice Owusu-Dapaa warned him and hinted at reporting his conduct to the General Legal Council.



He even mentioned the possibility of recommending that NAM1 reconsider his legal representation.



Referring to the Legal Profession (Professional Conduct and Etiquette) Rules 2020, Justice Owusu-Dapaa emphasized the ethical rules on advocacy and firmly instructed Akuffo to allow him to control his court.

